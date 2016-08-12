WASHINGTON Aug 12 South Korea should use fiscal
policy to support its economy in the face of a number of
structural headwinds, the International Monetary Fund on Friday.
In a statement released following the conclusion of its
annual assessment of South Korea's economy, the IMF also
predicted that the export-driven economy will grow 2.7 percent
this year and 3.0 percent in 2017.
South Korea, the fourth largest economy in Asia, faces
several structural constraints in the future, the IMF said. They
include a rapidly ageing population, reliance on exports and
lagging productivity.
"A carefully targeted expansion of social expenditure over
the medium term could help reduce poverty and inequality and aid
rebalancing by bolstering consumption and raising productivity,"
the IMF's executive board said.
On Thursday, the nation's central bank kept interest rates
unchanged at 1.25 percent as policymakers watch the effects of
existing stimulus measures but the dire state of global trade
has kept open the possibility of a rate cut this
year.
The IMF noted that labor market reform was critical to
bolstering the South Korean economy along with more competition
in the service sector to boost productivity.
It called on South Korea to contain risks from rising
household debt by tightening macroprudential standards across
banks and nonbanks.
In keeping with previous statements, the IMF also urged
South Korea to continue to allow a flexible exchange rate and
limit intervention to addressing disorderly market conditions.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)