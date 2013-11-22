* Q3 disposable household income +1.8 pct y/y vs +1.0 pct in
Q2
* Income up for 10th qtr on low inflation, tight labour
market
* Data bodes well for Q4 GDP, but limits persist
By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korean households' finances
prospered in the three months to September thanks to low
inflation and a tight labour market -- a good omen for sustained
economic recovery through the current quarter.
Average household disposable income grew a real 1.8 percent
in the September quarter over a year before, up from a 1.0
percent rise in the April-June period and the 10th consecutive
quarter of annual growth, official data showed on Friday.
Data published on Thursday showed outstanding loans and
credit owed by households was up a manageable 5.4 percent year
on year in the third quarter, compared with 5.5 percent at
end-June.
South Korea's economy, heavily dependent on exports of
smartphones, cars and televisions, enjoyed strong growth for the
past two quarters as recovering domestic demand offset weak
exports -- especially to Europe.
The economy grew 2.4 percent in the January-September period
over a year earlier and the central bank expects growth to reach
2.8 percent for the whole of the year, up from 2.0 percent last
year, and to rise to 3.8 percent next year.
"The improved household (balance-sheet) data indicates
private consumption will hold firm in the current quarter,
although the still-high level of uncertainty on the part of
consumers about the future will limit the upside," said Park
Sang-hyun, economist at HI Investment & Securities.
Total household income grew a real 1.6 percent on the year,
the fastest this year, as labour income increased. South Korea
is enjoying near-record low unemployment -- in marked contrast
to many high-income economies suffering high jobless levels.
Inflation is hovering near its lowest level in more than a
decade and interest rates have been kept low to support the
economic recovery, with both factors contributing to high real
income growth.
But a lack of robust confidence among consumers was
reflected by South Korean households continuing to save more of
their income, with the surplus amount rising by an annual 7.3
percent in the third quarter.
"The positive consumption statistics are mostly attributable
to increasing spending by the rich who are getting richer, but
you can't say the lives of the ordinary people are improving,"
said Lee Hye-young, a general manager at the Consumer Affairs
Institute, a consumer lobby group.
"Poor people always struggle and that's fine. But this
country needs to do more to expand the middle class and improve
their living conditions," said Lee.
Ameliorating the strong disapproval among South Koreans of a
widening divide between the rich and poor is a key task for
President Park Geun-hye, who must also attempt to balance the
economy between export and domestic sectors.
Limiting the ability of consumers to spend more is high
household debt, a legacy of a property investment boom in the
2006-2008 period, and consequent uncertainty in home prices.
Real estate has been the main investment for many South
Koreans but home and land prices have been modestly declining in
real terms, if not falling sharply, on expectations that the
country's population will soon begin falling.
