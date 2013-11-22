* Q3 disposable household income +1.8 pct y/y vs +1.0 pct in Q2

By Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korean households' finances prospered in the three months to September thanks to low inflation and a tight labour market -- a good omen for sustained economic recovery through the current quarter.

Average household disposable income grew a real 1.8 percent in the September quarter over a year before, up from a 1.0 percent rise in the April-June period and the 10th consecutive quarter of annual growth, official data showed on Friday.

Data published on Thursday showed outstanding loans and credit owed by households was up a manageable 5.4 percent year on year in the third quarter, compared with 5.5 percent at end-June.

South Korea's economy, heavily dependent on exports of smartphones, cars and televisions, enjoyed strong growth for the past two quarters as recovering domestic demand offset weak exports -- especially to Europe.

The economy grew 2.4 percent in the January-September period over a year earlier and the central bank expects growth to reach 2.8 percent for the whole of the year, up from 2.0 percent last year, and to rise to 3.8 percent next year.

"The improved household (balance-sheet) data indicates private consumption will hold firm in the current quarter, although the still-high level of uncertainty on the part of consumers about the future will limit the upside," said Park Sang-hyun, economist at HI Investment & Securities.

Total household income grew a real 1.6 percent on the year, the fastest this year, as labour income increased. South Korea is enjoying near-record low unemployment -- in marked contrast to many high-income economies suffering high jobless levels.

Inflation is hovering near its lowest level in more than a decade and interest rates have been kept low to support the economic recovery, with both factors contributing to high real income growth.

But a lack of robust confidence among consumers was reflected by South Korean households continuing to save more of their income, with the surplus amount rising by an annual 7.3 percent in the third quarter.

"The positive consumption statistics are mostly attributable to increasing spending by the rich who are getting richer, but you can't say the lives of the ordinary people are improving," said Lee Hye-young, a general manager at the Consumer Affairs Institute, a consumer lobby group.

"Poor people always struggle and that's fine. But this country needs to do more to expand the middle class and improve their living conditions," said Lee.

Ameliorating the strong disapproval among South Koreans of a widening divide between the rich and poor is a key task for President Park Geun-hye, who must also attempt to balance the economy between export and domestic sectors.

Limiting the ability of consumers to spend more is high household debt, a legacy of a property investment boom in the 2006-2008 period, and consequent uncertainty in home prices.

Real estate has been the main investment for many South Koreans but home and land prices have been modestly declining in real terms, if not falling sharply, on expectations that the country's population will soon begin falling. (Editing by Eric Meijer)