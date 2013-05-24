SEOUL May 24 South Korean households'
disposable income grew for an eighth consecutive quarter on an
annual basis but the pace slowed to a two-year low, data showed
on Friday.
In January-March, the average South Korean household saw
disposable income rise by a real, or inflation-adjusted 0.3
percent over a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed. The
pace was the slowest since a 0.9 percent fall in the first
quarter of 2011.
In the last quarter of 2012, disposable income increased 3.9
percent from a year earlier.
South Korea's disposable income - total income minus
spending on non-consumption purposes such as tax - has been
growing on a year-on-year basis after adjustment for inflation
as the local employment situation has shown resilience.
Household spending on consumption fell a real 2.4 percent in
the March quarter from a year earlier, more than a 0.3 percent
fall in the previous three months, as consumers remained unsure
about prospects for the global and local economies.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, remains heavily
reliant on global demand. The country is expected to grow faster
this year than 2012's pace of 2 percent but the recovery remains
weak.
(Reporting by Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Borsuk)