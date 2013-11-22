SEOUL Nov 22 The average South Korean
household's disposable income grew in the third quarter for a
10th consecutive quarter on an annual basis and at a faster pace
than in the preceding three months, official data showed on
Friday.
The average household's disposable income grew a real 1.8
percent in the September quarter over a year before, higher than
a 1.0 percent rise in the April-June period, data from
Statistics Korea showed.
It bodes well for Asia's fourth-largest economy, which also
enjoyed strong growth for the past two quarters as recovering
domestic demand on the back of low inflation and low
unemployment offset depressed exports.
Despite robust income growth, South Korean households cut
spending on consumption by a real 0.1 percent in the third
quarter on an annual basis, although at a slower pace than a 0.4
percent reduction in the second quarter.
