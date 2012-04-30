* Consumer price index +2.5 pct y/y (Reuters poll: +2.8 pct
* Annual CPI growth at slowest since July 2010
* Farm products prices lead fall, some service costs rise
SEOUL, May 1 South Korean inflation ticked down
to a 21-month low in April, data showed on Tuesday, coming in
below market forecasts for the second month in a row and
indicating price pressures are not an immediate threat to Asia's
fourth-largest economy.
The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent in April from a
year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed, the slowest since
July 2010 and falling from 2.6 percent in March and 3.1 percent
in February.
Consumer prices were flat in April compared with March.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for
the consumer price index to have risen 0.3 percent in April from
March, and 2.8 percent from a year earlier.
South Korea's central bank has a target of keeping annual
inflation at 3 percent, although a range from 2 percent to 4
percent is regarded as acceptable.
Local financial markets are closed on Tuesday for Labour
Day.
Farm products such as cucumbers and pumpkins led the
declines in prices April, while gasoline and travel expenses
rose during the month.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel
prices, decelerated to 1.8 percent in annual terms in April from
1.9 percent in March. The April reading was at its lowest since
December 2010.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by John
Mair and David Chance)