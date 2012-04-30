* Consumer price index +2.5 pct y/y (Reuters poll: +2.8 pct

* Annual CPI growth at slowest since July 2010

* Farm products prices lead fall, some service costs rise

SEOUL, May 1 South Korean inflation ticked down to a 21-month low in April, data showed on Tuesday, coming in below market forecasts for the second month in a row and indicating price pressures are not an immediate threat to Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent in April from a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed, the slowest since July 2010 and falling from 2.6 percent in March and 3.1 percent in February.

Consumer prices were flat in April compared with March.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for the consumer price index to have risen 0.3 percent in April from March, and 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

South Korea's central bank has a target of keeping annual inflation at 3 percent, although a range from 2 percent to 4 percent is regarded as acceptable.

Local financial markets are closed on Tuesday for Labour Day.

Farm products such as cucumbers and pumpkins led the declines in prices April, while gasoline and travel expenses rose during the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, decelerated to 1.8 percent in annual terms in April from 1.9 percent in March. The April reading was at its lowest since December 2010. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by John Mair and David Chance)