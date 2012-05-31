(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL, June 1 South Korea's annual inflation
held steady in May but core inflation dipped to an 18-month low,
allowing policymakers to focus on dealing with the slowing
growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The consumer price index in May rose 2.5 percent from a year
earlier, Statistics Korea data showed on Friday, following
annual gains of 2.5 percent in April and 2.6 percent in March.
The index rose 0.2 percent in May from the previous month.
But annual core inflation, which strips off volatile food
and fuel prices, eased to 1.6 percent in May from 1.8 percent in
April to hit its lowest level since November 2010.
The results were in line the median forecasts in a Reuters
poll of analysts. Forecasts for the annual rate ranged from 2.2
percent to 2.7 percent.
Fresh foods and oil products led gains in consumer prices in
May, while lower prices for livestock items, childcare services
and school lunches helped limit inflation, the statistics agency
said in a statement.
Annual inflation averaged 2.8 percent for January-May, far
lower than the 3.8 percent set for the same period of 2011 and
compared with the central bank's 3.2 percent forecast for the
whole of this year.
The Bank of Korea has a target of keeping annual inflation
at or close to 3 percent, although a range from 2 percent to 4
percent is regarded as acceptable.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Pullin)