SEOUL, July 23 Some South Korean banks have made unfairly large profits by failing to lower lending rates in line with reductions in the policy interest rate during the 2008-2009 global crisis, the state audit bureau said on Monday.

The central bank had cut the policy rate by a total of 325 basis points between late 2008 and early 2009 to support the economy, but several banks had failed to lower their lending rates as much, the Board of Audit and Inspection said in a report.

"As a result, the advantages from the low policy interest rate that the households and companies were supposed to enjoy were reduced," the government agency said in the report, without identifying any of the banks or taking any legal action against them.

Instead, the board asked the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the country's top financial industry regulator, to prepare measures aimed at preventing banks from imposing too heavy a burden on households and companies.

It noted that the FSS had classified local banks as having weak interest income base even after banks earned a combined 39.3 trillion won ($34.4 billion) in interest income in 2011, up 20.6 percent from 2007.

The board took no punitive action against any of the local banks, but its findings came amid increased public outcry over suspicions that brokerage houses or banks were involved in keeping the country's benchmark money market rate unfairly high.

The country's anti-trust agency launched an investigation last week into nine banks and 10 brokerage houses over suspected collusion in quoting the three-month certificate of deposit rates higher than the other market rates.

The Bank of Korea surprised markets early this month by cutting the policy rate for the first time in more than three years to help Asia's fourth-largest economy weather the shocks from the euro zone crisis.

It had raised rates five times after the 2008/09 crisis passed and the economy began to recover. ($1 = 1141.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)