SEOUL, March 7 South Korea's broadest money supply growth measure slightly slowed to 9.1 percent year-on-year in January from a revised 9.3 percent annual gain in December 2011, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The L-money supply measure includes cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued.

Meanwhile, lending to households from banks rose by a net 0.5 trillion won ($445.33 million) during February after a net fall of a record 2.8 trillion won in January, although the gain was still small compared with previous months.

South Korean banks have tightened their stance on handing out loans to already heavily-indebted households after the government has told them to keep their lending growth below the pace of overall economic expansion.

The data comes a day before the central bank's monthly policy meeting. Analysts surveyed by Reuters unanimously forecast that the Bank of Korea would keep the policy interest rate unchanged for a ninth consecutive month. ($1 = 1122.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Yoo Choonsik and Richard Borsuk)