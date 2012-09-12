SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korea's broadest measure of money supply growth hit a three-month low in July as companies and consumers increased savings at a time of heightened uncertainties, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea data showed the L-money supply measure, which includes all cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued, in July rose 9.0 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since April.

It was down from a 9.6 percent annual rise in June and slowed as increased savings reduce the accumulated amount of money circulating through the financial system.

Meanwhile, South Korean banks' lending to households rose by a net 1.5 trillion won ($1.33 billion) in August, led by higher borrowings during the popular summer vacation season, separate central bank data showed.

Although it was more than double the 0.7 trillion won gain seen in July, it was still less than the monthly average lending increase of about 2 trillion won seen in recent years.

($1 = 1128.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)