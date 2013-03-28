SEOUL, March 29 South Korean manufacturers' assessment of business conditions rose to a nine-month high, a central bank survey showed on Friday, while more businesses pointed to troubles inside the country as posing a threat to their livelihood.

The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for April ticked up to 77 from 75 for March, the index's highest reading since July last year.

The index has remained below the neutral point of 100 since reaching 101 in January 2011, which indicates companies that expect business conditions to deteriorate outnumber those who see improvement.

The survey respondents pointed to poor domestic demand and economic uncertainties as their biggest concerns, the central bank data showed. Meanwhile, exchange rates and poor exports were less of a concern compared with the previous month's survey.

The won is down almost 4 percent against the dollar this year as euro zone jitters and geopolitical tensions with North Korea have weighed in recent weeks, compared with a 7.6 percent rise in 2012.

More than 2,000 respondents nationwide representing 23 major industries were surveyed by the Bank of Korea for the outlook from March 15 to 22. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)