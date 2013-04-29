SEOUL, April 30 A key measure of how South
Korean manufacturers assess business conditions ticked down in
the Bank of Korea's survey for May, as companies grew concerned
that sluggish domestic demand would hurt sales.
The manufacturing business survey index for May edged down
to a seasonally adjusted 75 from 77 for April, the Bank of Korea
said in a statement on Tuesday. April's reading had been the
highest since July last year.
The index has remained below the neutral point of 100 for
more than 2 years since January 2011, indicating companies that
expect business conditions to deteriorate outnumber those who
feel the situation will improve.
The survey respondents pointed to weak domestic demand as
their top concern, with economic uncertainties following at a
close second.
The Bank of Korea surveyed nearly 1,500 manufacturing
companies nationwide, representing 23 major industries from
April 16 to 23.
