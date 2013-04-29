SEOUL, April 30 A key measure of how South Korean manufacturers assess business conditions ticked down in the Bank of Korea's survey for May, as companies grew concerned that sluggish domestic demand would hurt sales.

The manufacturing business survey index for May edged down to a seasonally adjusted 75 from 77 for April, the Bank of Korea said in a statement on Tuesday. April's reading had been the highest since July last year.

The index has remained below the neutral point of 100 for more than 2 years since January 2011, indicating companies that expect business conditions to deteriorate outnumber those who feel the situation will improve.

The survey respondents pointed to weak domestic demand as their top concern, with economic uncertainties following at a close second.

The Bank of Korea surveyed nearly 1,500 manufacturing companies nationwide, representing 23 major industries from April 16 to 23. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)