SEOUL May 30 South Korean manufacturing companies' assessment of their business conditions for the coming month rose slightly to their highest in nearly a year, although overall sentiment remained depressed, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea manufacturing business outlook index for June stood at a seasonally adjusted 78, compared to a reading of 75 for May. It was the highest level for the index since a reading of 80 for July 2012.

The index falling below 100 indicates companies expecting business conditions to deteriorate in the coming month outnumber those predicting improvement.

The index has remained below 100 since March 2011.

Poor domestic demand and economic uncertainties remained the two top concerns for South Korean manufacturers, the central bank said, unchanged from the previous month's survey.

Foreign exchange rates posed comparatively less of a problem for manufacturers, the survey said. The won is down more than 5 percent against the dollar this year on the recent broad strength of the greenback against a basket of major currencies.

The Bank of Korea said more than 1,400 manufacturing businesses nationwide representing 23 major industries responded to the survey between May 15 to 23. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)