SEOUL, June 26 South Korean manufacturers' assessment of business conditions for July dropped from June's 11-month high as companies remained downbeat over the slow recovery of Asia's fourth-largest economy, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for July fell to a seasonally adjusted 76 from a reading of 78 for June. June's index level was the highest since July 2012, when the index stood at 80.

Readings that fall below 100 indicate companies expecting business conditions to deteriorate in coming month outnumber those predicting improvement.

The index has remained below 100 since March 2011, reflecting prolonged pessimism among local manufacturers.

The companies surveyed pointed to weak demand at home and economic uncertainty as their biggest concerns, which have dominated the survey for most of this year.

The Bank of Korea said more than 1,300 manufacturing businesses nationwide representing 23 major industries participated in the survey from June 12 to 19. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)