SEOUL Jan 28 Sentiment among South Korean
manufacturers was unchanged in February from a month earlier,
data showed on Tuesday, as the country sticks to a slow but
steady recovery.
The Bank of Korea's manufacturing business survey index for
February remained at a seasonally adjusted 84, the same level as
the month before.
A reading below 100 indicates that the number of companies
expecting deterioration in business conditions for the coming
month outnumber those seeing improvement.
Although the index has stayed below 100 since February 2011,
it rose steadily last year as policymakers forecast improving
export conditions as demand from advanced countries gained
momentum.
The biggest concern for manufacturers was weak domestic
demand, unchanged from the previous month's survey, with
economic uncertainties following in second.
The central bank said the survey was conducted from Jan. 14
to 21, collecting responses from more than 1,500 manufacturers
from 23 major industries nationwide.
