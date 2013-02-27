SEOUL Feb 28 South Korean manufacturers'
assessment of business conditions for March edged slightly down,
a central bank survey showed on Thursday, but fewer companies
were concerned about exchange rates hurting their profits than a
month ago.
The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for
March ticked down to a seasonally adjusted 75 from 76 for
February. February's reading was the highest since July last
year.
The index has remained below the neutral point of 100 since
it reached 101 in January 2011, meaning more companies expect
business conditions to worsen rather than improve.
The businesses surveyed by the central bank pointed to poor
domestic consumption and uncertain economic conditions as their
top two concerns for future business, while fewer companies said
exchange rates were a concern compared to last month's poll.
The won is down about 1 percent against the dollar
this year, compared to a 7.6 percent rise in 2012, most of which
was gained during the last months of the year.
More than 2,000 respondents nationwide representing 23 major
industries were surveyed by the Bank of Korea for the outlook
from Feb. 14 to 21.
Meanwhile, a separate survey showed business confidence
among South Korea's large, mostly export-reliant companies at
its strongest in 10 months, largely on hopes the country's new
administration will be more accommodative for growth.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)