By Christine Kim and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korean manufacturers'
assessment of business conditions for March weakened and their
output in January unexpectedly shrank from December, data showed
on Thursday, heaping pressure on the new Park Geun-hye
administration to bolster the economy.
Factory output in January fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.5
percent in January from the previous month, Statistics Korea
said, marking the first decline in five months. This compared
with the median forecast for a 0.4 percent rise by a Reuters
survey of analysts and a revised 1.6 percent gain in December.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea's manufacturing
business survey index for March edged down to a seasonally
adjusted 75 from 76 in February. The index has remained below
the neutral point of 100, meaning more firms expect business
conditions to deteriorate rather than improve, since January
2011.
"The data shows that the domestic economic recovery is quite
weak," said IM Investment & Securities economist Im No-jung.
The industrial output data for January showed that domestic
demand remained depressed, with retail sales and capital
investment contracting from the previous month. With the global
economy still struggling, the Bank of Korea and new President
Park will face additional pressures to bolster growth.
Analysts say that the Park administration will likely draft
an extra budget to further boost the economy, but there is
growing disagreement about whether the central bank will deliver
another rate cut as advanced economies show some signs of life
and the BOK in recent months has said it doesn't expect growth
conditions to deteriorate further.
Still, many economists still expect at least one more 25
basis-point BOK rate cut within the first half of the year in
order to support the slowing economy.
"The Bank of Korea was unusually optimistic in its rate
meetings in January and February and they need to cut rates,"
said Korea Investment & Securities economist Jun Min-kyoo.
"If the new administration announces policies or their goals
to shore up the economy before the March rate meeting, then the
central bank will cut. If not, probably in April or May."
