SEOUL Jan 29 South Korean manufacturers'
assessment of business conditions for February rose to a
seven-month high but overall sentiment remained strongly
pessimistic, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.
The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for
February rose to a seasonally adjusted 76 from a revised 73 for
January. February's reading was the highest since July last
year.
A reading below 100 indicates companies that expect business
conditions to deteriorate in the following month outnumber those
predicting an improvement. The index was last above 100 in
January 2011 when it reached 101.
During this month's survey, which was conducted from Jan. 15
through 22, more companies pointed to the appreciation of the
Korean won against the dollar as a risk factor for their
businesses compared to December's survey.
The won is down roughly 2 percent against the dollar this
month, but gained nearly 4 percent in the final three-month
quarter of 2012.
The results, which were taken from more than 2,000
respondents nationwide, are expected to reinforce market views
that South Korea is likely to go through a slow economic
recovery this year.
The central bank said the index numbers were put through a
yearly revision for seasonal adjustments in January to boost
their accuracy.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)