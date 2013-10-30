(Updates with details, economist's comment, survey findings)
SEOUL Oct 30 South Korea's industrial
production fell the most in six months in September from August
as strikes hit top automakers Hyundai Motor Co. and
Kia Motors Corp., denting a recent run of upbeat
data.
Industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent
in September from August, data released by Statistics Korea data
showed on Wednesday. August's reading was revised down to 1.6
percent growth from a preliminary 1.8 percent rise.
The output numbers showed the sharpest decline since March
and were worse than any individual forecast provided in a
Reuters survey of 13 economists. The median forecast from the
survey was a 0.4 percent fall.
The data came after central bank data showed last week
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1
percent in the third quarter over the previous quarter, beating
market expectations and matching a 2-year high set in the
April-June period.
Auto production plunged by a seasonally adjusted 18.6
percent in September from August, the biggest monthly loss in
nearly five years and it alone pulled down the overall output
index by 2.36 percent, the data showed.
"While the data showed a sharp contraction in output, this
doesn't signify a major setback for the economy," said Lee
Chul-hee, chief economist at Tong Yang Securities, also blaming
disruption in operations at the country's top automakers.
Statistics Korea data showed without the disruption of the
car industry, overall industrial output would have posted a
small gain.
On a brighter note, the data showed that service-sector
output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September on
a monthly basis following a revised 0.8 percent rise in August.
A central bank survey, released early in the day, showed the
confidence among South Korea's manufacturing firms rose to the
highest in 22 months in terms of their assessment of business
outlook for the coming month.
Another survey conducted by the Bank of Korea also showed
early this week the consumer confidence rose to a 17-month high,
with poll respondents saying they were more willing to increase
spending.
On an annual basis, industrial output fell 3.6 percent in
September after a revised 3.2 percent rise in August, the data
showed, compared with a median 1.2 percent rise tipped in the
Reuters survey.
South Korea's industrial output closely mirrors its exports,
as the country is home to some of the world's biggest
manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones. Exports in
September fell by 1.5 percent from a year earlier, weighed in
part by fewer working days due to the Chuseok holiday break.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer and Choonsik
Yoo)