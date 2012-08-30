(For full story, double-click )
SEOUL Aug 31 Details of South Korea's July
industrial activity, retail sales and investment data, released
on Friday by Statistics Korea (percentage change unless stated,
month-on-month changes seasonally adjusted):
JULY *JUNE
Y/Y M/M Y/Y M/M
Industrial output 0.3 -1.6 1.4 -0.6
Manufacturing ex-factory shipments 1.4 ~ 2.0 ~
For domestic market -0.4 ~ -1.8 ~
For exports 3.4 ~ 6.5 ~
Inventories 7.4 ~ 9.8 ~
Average factory operation rate 77.2 78.1
(percent)
Service-sector output 1.5 0.7 1.4 -0.2
Retail sales 2.7 3.4 0.6 -0.5
Capital investment 1.2 2.5 -5.5 -5.9
Construction starts value 1.0 6.8 -16.2 -2.8
^Composite leading indicator ~ 0.6 ~ 1.0
* Revised
~ Not available
^ Not seasonally adjusted
