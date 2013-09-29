(For details on the output data, please double-click
SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korea's industrial output
expanded in August from the previous month at its quickest pace
in nine months, data showed on Monday, suggesting that local
manufacturers were supported by firm exports during the period.
Industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent
in August from the previous month, beating expectations,
following a revised 0.3 percent fall in July, Statistics Korea
data showed. July's reading was worse than the preliminary
reading of a 0.1 percent rise.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for
the August industrial output to have risen by a seasonally
adjusted 0.5 percent on monthly terms, with forecasts ranging
from a 0.8 percent fall to a 1.5 percent rise.
On an annual basis, industrial output rose 3.3 percent in
August after a revised 0.9 percent rise in July, data showed,
compared with a median 2.4 percent rise tipped in the Reuters
survey.
South Korea's industrial output closely mirrors its exports,
as the country is home to some of the world's biggest
manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones. Exports in August
grew by 7.7 percent from year earlier, the strongest in seven
months.
The statistics agency's data also showed that service-sector
output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in August on a
monthly basis after a revised 0.4 percent fall in July.
