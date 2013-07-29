(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL, July 30 South Korea's industrial output
rebounded in June after suffering a slight decline in May, data
showed on Tuesday, matching expectations and adding to recent
signs of recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent
in June from the previous month, following a revised 0.1 percent
fall in May, Statistics Korea data showed. May's revised reading
was better than a preliminary 0.4 percent fall.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for
June industrial output to have risen by a seasonally adjusted
0.4 percent on monthly terms, with forecasts ranging from a 0.6
percent fall to a 1.0 percent rise.
On an annual basis, industrial output fell 2.6 percent in
June after a revised 1.3 percent fall in May, the data showed,
compared with a median 1.0 percent decline tipped in the Reuters
survey.
South Korea's industrial output closely mirrors its exports,
as the country is home to some of the world's biggest
manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones.
The statistics agency data also showed that service-sector
output edged down by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in June
on a monthly basis after a revised 0.1 percent rise in May.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)