SEOUL, July 30 South Korea's industrial output rebounded in June after suffering a slight decline in May, data showed on Tuesday, matching expectations and adding to recent signs of recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from the previous month, following a revised 0.1 percent fall in May, Statistics Korea data showed. May's revised reading was better than a preliminary 0.4 percent fall.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for June industrial output to have risen by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on monthly terms, with forecasts ranging from a 0.6 percent fall to a 1.0 percent rise.

On an annual basis, industrial output fell 2.6 percent in June after a revised 1.3 percent fall in May, the data showed, compared with a median 1.0 percent decline tipped in the Reuters survey.

South Korea's industrial output closely mirrors its exports, as the country is home to some of the world's biggest manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones.

The statistics agency data also showed that service-sector output edged down by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in June on a monthly basis after a revised 0.1 percent rise in May. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)