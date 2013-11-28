(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL Nov 29 South Korea's industrial output
grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in October from the
previous month, government data showed on Friday, slightly
better than market expectations and rebounding from a sharp
decline in September.
It was stronger than a median 1.5 percent gain tipped in a
Reuters survey of 12 analysts. The September reading was revised
down to a 2.3 percent fall from 2.1 percent reported earlier,
Statistics Korea data showed.
From a year earlier, industrial output in October grew by
3.0 percent after a revised 3.9 percent drop in September, again
stronger than the median forecast of 2.0 percent.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been on a gradual recovery
path since late last year, with a resilient domestic demand
offsetting depressed demand from abroad.
Statistics Korea's data also showed service-sector output
rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in October after a
revised 0.2 percent rise in September.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by John Mair)