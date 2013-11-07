SEOUL Nov 7 Differences in policy exit timings by key economies are expected to cause confusion, which will be mostly reflected in foreign exchange markets, a board member of the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

"I think the U.S. will start tapering (stimulus) next year but if Japan sticks to its easing policy into 2014 there will be considerable confusion due to the timing differences of the exit policies," said Moon Woo-sik, a member of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee.

The comments were made during a seminar in Seoul.

Capital flowed out of many emerging economies earlier this year as global investors braced for the Fed to begin paring its stimulus programme. But foreign inflows to South Korea have revived recently thanks to the country's improving fundamentals as well as a recovery in exports. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)