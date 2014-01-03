SEOUL Jan 3 South Korea's central bank will
carry out appropriate measures to stabilise local financial
markets if needed, its chief said on Friday, echoing the finance
ministry's warning that volatility in the foreign exchange
market has to be curbed.
"We will strengthen our monitoring for offshore flows and
when needed will carry out stabilising measures for financial
and foreign exchange markets," said Bank of Korea Governor Kim
Choong-soo in a New Year's address to financial institutions in
Seoul.
The Bank of Korea regularly intervenes in FX markets
although it does not disclose or confirm the details of its
actions.
The governor's remarks on financial markets came just hours
after Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok said the government is
closely watching the won's exchange rate movements and
the ongoing depreciation of the yen.
Both the central bank and finance ministry's comments added
to a stack of warnings issued on Thursday when the won touched
its strongest level in more than five years against the dollar
and the yen.
The won slipped against the dollar early on Friday, erasing
most of its gains from the previous trading session following
the remarks and on the Seoul bourse's weak performance.
The strengthening won has sent stocks of major export
heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Hyundai Motor Co down on fears their earnings may
suffer.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)