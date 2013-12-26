SEOUL Dec 26 South Korea's central bank said on
Thursday that weakened demand is not to blame for the country's
current low inflation, and it expects price pressures to rise
next year as the domestic economy improves.
The Bank of Korea said in its guidelines for 2014 monetary
policy that eased price pressures at present are only due to
temporary supply factors as well as changed policies, and
inflation would increase in 2014.
It added that the central bank would seek countermeasures to
curb bond yield from rapidly steepening due to external factors,
and pledged to boost monitoring of policy changes inside and
outside the country that could affect markets.
In light of rapid fluctuations in global markets, the
central bank said it would seek steps to lessen market
volatility as well as enhance the Korean won's ability to
absorb shocks.
The Bank of Korea said the global economy is expected to
improve next year, although the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to start reducing its stimulus, along with Washington's fiscal
uncertainties, pose downside risks.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)