SEOUL, April 1 South Korea unveiled measures on
Monday aimed at boosting the property market, the first of an
expected string of measures from the government of new President
Park Geun-hye to stimulate the faltering economy.
Under the plan, first-time home buyers with lower incomes
would be allowed to borrow more than the maximum amount set
under the existing regulations and would enjoy a lower interest
rate than usual when borrowing from a government-run fund.
The government will also exempt those buying a home worth
900 million won ($808,900) or less during this year from capital
gains tax for the next five years whether they sell it back
within five years or later.
The measures were announced by the Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure and Transport jointly with four other government
organisations. The government did not say how much these
measures would cost the public finances.
The ministry also said it would scrap an earlier plan to
re-impose from next year a punitive capital gains tax of up to
60 percent for multiple-home owners. The normal capital gains
tax rate is between 6 percent and 38 percent.
South Korea's property market has been in slump for months
on falling demand in the face of uncertain global as well as
domestic economic prospects while heavy household debt leaves
consumers with little room to leverage more.
President Park has promised to take action to revive Asia's
fourth-largest economy, including a supplementary budget bill
that is expected to be worth at least 12 trillion won, although
all of it would not be for additional spending.
Construction spending fell by a real 2.2 percent last year,
marking the fourth year of contraction out of five and
contributing to a slowing in economic growth to 2 percent in
2012 from 3.7 percent in 2011, central bank data showed earlier.
($1 = 1112.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)