SEOUL Jan 9 The monetary policy committee of
the South Korean central bank held its policy interest rate
steady in a unanimous vote on Thursday, the head of
the Bank of Korea said.
Governor Kim Choong-soo also told reporters the central bank
maintained its 2014 economic growth forecast at 3.8 percent
while slightly lowering the inflation projection to 2.3 percent
from 2.5 percent seen in October last year.
The seven-member committee kept the policy interest rate
unchanged at 2.50 percent for an eighth consecutive month,
matching the market's consensus view.
