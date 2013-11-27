SEOUL Nov 27 South Korea's finance minister
said on Wednesday there's no need for policy makers to consider
an interest rate cut, dismissing a newspaper report that quoted
a ministry official as saying a cut was needed to avert
deflation.
"We are not in a stage to consider an interest rate cut," a
ministry official confirmed Minister Hyun Oh-seok as telling
reporters while visiting the southeastern port city of Busan.
The Korea Economic Daily on Wednesday cited an unnamed
finance ministry official as saying the ministry believes
interest rates could be cut further.
The Bank of Korea, the central bank, decides on policy
interest rates independently. But many investors believe its
board members have often been strongly influenced by the
government's views on the economy and policy.
South Korea's inflation has remained far below the bottom of
the central bank's target range for many months, stoking talk
mostly from news media outlets that the economy risked
deflation.
The central bank has kept its 7-day repurchase agreement
rate unchanged at 2.50 percent over the past six
consecutive months.
The economy has been gathering pace since posting no growth
in the third quarter of last year and the unemployment rate is
hovering near historic lows. The central bank and the government
both expect inflation to pick up next year.
