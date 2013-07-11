SEOUL, July 11 The Bank of Korea held interest
rates steady on Thursday for a second month as it looks on track
to keep them unchanged for the rest of the year, with South
Korea's economy taking small steps to recovery.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base
rate at 2.50 percent, a media official said without
elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All but one out of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters before
the meeting forecast the central bank would hold its monetary
policy rate to assess the effects of its rate cut in May.
With inflation remaining below the bottom end of the central
bank's target band and the economy showing signs of recovery,
most analysts polled agreed the central bank's easing cycle is
over and may start hiking rates next year.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)