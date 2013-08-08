EU Brexit negotiator sees "very difficult road" ahead
VALLETTA, March 29 The EU's chief negotiator in the talks on Britain's exit from the European Union said on Wednesday that "today is day one of a very difficult road".
SEOUL Aug 8 South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight month on Thursday, in line with market expectations, on track to keep them unchanged until next year while it assesses the global economy.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold rates steady, with a majority seeing interest rates hiked in 2014. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
VALLETTA, March 29 The EU's chief negotiator in the talks on Britain's exit from the European Union said on Wednesday that "today is day one of a very difficult road".
* Lenders approve fewer mortgages than expected (Adds reaction, graphics)
BRUSSELS, March 29 Greece's lenders on Wednesday could not confirm what sources said was a preliminary deal on open issues of the country's bailout and said possible debt relief measures will be decided only at the end of the financial aid programme, contrary to Athens' will.