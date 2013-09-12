SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive month, as
expected, while Asian markets positioned for a batch of regional
rate decisions on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
verdict next week on tapering stimulus.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said
without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a
news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All 22 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of
Korea would hold rates steady, with a majority seeing interest
rates hiked in 2014 or 2015.
