SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive month, as expected, while Asian markets positioned for a batch of regional rate decisions on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's verdict next week on tapering stimulus.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 22 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold rates steady, with a majority seeing interest rates hiked in 2014 or 2015. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)