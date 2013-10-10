SEOUL Oct 10 South Korea's central bank held its main interest rate steady for a fifth straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as it monitors the U.S. government shutdown and debt ceiling crisis.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold rates steady, with nearly all of the respondents seeing interest rates hiked in 2014 or 2015. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)