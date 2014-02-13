SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's central bank stood
pat for a ninth straight month on Thursday, as expected, and a
firming economic recovery supported the consensus market view
that the bank would begin raising interest rates later this
year.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said
without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a
news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All 23 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the
decision said the Bank of Korea would probably leave rates
unchanged in February and until late 2014.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a firm recovery path
despite earlier concerns about the effects of U.S. stimulus
tapering, thanks to strong employment, improving exports to
advanced countries, and solid investor confidence.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)