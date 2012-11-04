SEOUL, Nov 5 South Korea's foreign reserves edged up by $1.45 billion to $323.46 billion in October on investment gains, extending its record-setting growth into the third month, central bank data showed on Monday. Apart from foreign currencies, the Bank of Korea's foreign exchange reserves also include a small amount of special drawing rights (SDRs) at the International Monetary Fund, IMF positions and gold, the central bank said in a statement. South Korea, which had the world's seventh-largest foreign exchange reserves as of the end of September, held 91.7 percent of its reserves in the form of securities. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at end-month): Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr 323.46 322.01 316.88 314.35 312.38 310.87 316.84 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)