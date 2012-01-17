SEOUL Jan 17 Sales at South Korea's top department stores rose in December from a year earlier, topping preliminary numbers offered earlier this month and showing consumption in the country rebounding from losses in November.

Combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd rose 11.0 percent in December from a year before, data from the Ministry of Knowledge and Economy showed.

The upturn was more robust than a previous estimate given by the finance ministry on Jan. 5 that projected an annual 7.6 percent rise in sales at department stores in December.

Sales at top discount stores in the country grew by 3.7 percent in December compared with a year before, roughly in line with the 3.8 percent estimated by the finance ministry.

It also rebounded from a 0.5 percent loss in November, the knowledge economy ministry said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)