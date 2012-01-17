SEOUL Jan 17 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores rose in December from a year earlier, topping
preliminary numbers offered earlier this month and showing
consumption in the country rebounding from losses in November.
Combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co
Ltd, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai
Department Store Co Ltd rose 11.0 percent in
December from a year before, data from the Ministry of Knowledge
and Economy showed.
The upturn was more robust than a previous estimate given by
the finance ministry on Jan. 5 that projected an annual 7.6
percent rise in sales at department stores in December.
Sales at top discount stores in the country grew by 3.7
percent in December compared with a year before, roughly in line
with the 3.8 percent estimated by the finance ministry.
It also rebounded from a 0.5 percent loss in November, the
knowledge economy ministry said.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)