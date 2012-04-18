SEOUL, April 19 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores in March rose from a year earlier but at a
slower pace than February, indicating sluggish private
consumption amid weaker growth and an uncertain outlook for the
export-dependent economy.
Combined sales at stores run by Lotte Shopping Co.
, Shinsegae Co. and Hyundai Department
Store Co. rose 1.6 percent in March from a year
before, according to revised data released by the Ministry of
Knowledge Economy on Thursday.
This was weaker than the 1.8 percent growth initially
estimated by the finance ministry and the 2.9 percent growth
seen in February.
For the first three months of the year, department store
sales declined 0.2 percent on an annual basis, compared to a
14.3 percent gain in the same period in 2011.
The Bank of Korea on Monday lowered its 2012 economic growth
forecast to a real 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent tipped earlier
and cut its projection for annual private consumption growth to
2.8 percent from 3.2 percent.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)