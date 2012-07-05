SEOUL, July 5 Sales at South Korea's leading
retail stores shrank in June over a year earlier, preliminary
government data showed Thursday, as the weak global and domestic
economic prospects kept dragging confidence among consumers.
Sales at department stores run by the country's top three
chain operators fell 1.2 percent in June from a year earlier,
reversing from a slim 1.0 percent gain in may, the Ministry of
Strategy and Finance said in a monthly report.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains fell
by a sharper 7.4 percent in June from a year earlier, marking
the third month of annual sales decline. Such sales had fallen
5.7 percent in May year-on-year.
Also on a gloomy note, sales of locally produced automobiles
fell 3.7 percent in June from a year earlier after a 0.7 percent
rise in May, the ministry said.
The ministry said uncertainties surrounding the global as
well as domestic economy's prospects would likely keep
suppressing private consumption for the time being.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)