SEOUL Oct 9 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores fell simultaneously for the
fourth consecutive month in September, albeit at a marginal
rate, marking the longest slump on record as the euro zone
fiscal crisis undercuts consumer sentiment.
Sales at department stores run by the country's top three
chain operators fell 0.1 percent in September from a year
earlier, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Strategy
and Finance showed on Tuesday, compared with a record 6.9
percent decline in August.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains also
fell 0.1 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with
a 3.3 percent decline in August.
"Recovery in domestic consumption and investment sentiment
is being delayed by continuing concerns about the slowing global
economy," the ministry said.
The ministry also said sales of locally-produced automobiles
fell by 3.1 percent in September from a year earlier following a
20.2 percent fall in August.
Gasoline sales in volume terms rebounded in September,
however, growing 0.7 percent year-on-year after a 2.7 percent
decline in August.
