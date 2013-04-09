SEOUL, April 9 Sales at South Korea's top
department store chains rose in March at the fastest rate in
four months, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday,
suggesting that private consumption in Asia's fourth-largest
economy may be starting to improve.
Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store
, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae
last month rose by 5.9 percent from a year earlier,
the finance ministry estimated in a monthly report. The result
compared with a 1.7 percent year-on-year rise in February and
marked the strongest growth since November 2012.
The pickup mirrors the Bank of Korea's consumer sentiment
index for March reaching the highest level in nearly a year and
suggests that depressed domestic demand could improve in coming
months.
The finance ministry said modest inflation and effects of
various government stimulus measures to be implemented in coming
weeks will lead to a gradual pickup in private consumption.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains last
month fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier, however, after
having risen by 8.9 percent in February, due to an increase in
number of mandatory closing days as part of the government's
policy to support smaller shopowners.
Sales of locally produced automobiles fell 1.0 percent from
a year earlier in March, moderating from a 13.5 percent decline
in February.
Gasoline sales by volume rose 7.3 percent in March,
reversing a 8.0 percent decline in February.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)