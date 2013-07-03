SEOUL, July 3 A survey of South Korean retailers
showed business sentiment for the third quarter rebounded into
positive territory for the first time in over a year on
Wednesday, but a recent string of data underscored a fragile
recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The retail business survey index (RBSI) climbed to 105 for
the July-September period, rising above the neutral line of 100
for the first time since the third quarter of last year, the
Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said in a
statement.
An index reading above 100 indicates the number of retailers
who see improvement in business conditions in the coming quarter
outnumber those who forecast deterioration.
The index was last above 100 in the July-September quarter
last year and Wednesday's reading was the highest index level
since the second quarter of 2012, when it stood at 105.
Retailers forecast a sunnier outlook in the summer season,
expecting more sales during school vacations, with internet
shopping malls and department stores having the most positive
outlooks for the coming 3 months.
Domestic consumption has been a concern for South Korean
policymakers as it has yet to pick up in earnest with inflation
remaining at a 14-year low in June.
Data out this week showed external demand remains subdued,
with South Korea's overseas shipments shrinking by 0.9 percent
in June from a year earlier, marking the first decline since
February.
Moreover, South Korea's manufacturing activity in June
contracted for the first time in five months as export orders
declined, signalling roadblocks for the country's recovery.
The KCCI said it surveyed 943 retailers in six major cities
in South Korea from June 3 to 20.
