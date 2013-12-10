SEOUL Dec 10 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount store chains grew simultaneously in
November for the first time in five months, preliminary data
showed on Tuesday, suggesting that growth will maintain momentum
in the current quarter.
Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store
, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae
last month rose by 5.9 percent from a year earlier,
the finance ministry said in a statement, following a 1.7
percent drop in October.
Sales at the country's top discount stores rose by 0.8
percent from a year earlier in November, compared with a 6.4
percent drop in October.
The data suggests that South Korea's economy will likely
continue growing in the fourth quarter, though perhaps at a
slower rate than the seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent seen in the
July-September quarter.
The Bank of Korea said last week that fourth-quarter's
sequential growth rate should be at least 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)