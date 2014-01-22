SEOUL Jan 23 Sales at South Korea's top
department store chains fell slightly in December from a year
earlier, revised government data showed on Thursday, reversing a
small gain shown in the preliminary data released earlier this
month.
Combined sales at stores run by the country's top three
chain operators fell 0.3 percent in December from the year
before, the worst performance since a 2.2 percent drop in
October, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy data showed.
It followed a revised 5.3 percent annual gain in November
and compared with a 0.3 percent rise given for December in the
finance ministry's preliminary estimate.
At the country's top discount store chains, sales shrank by
a revised 5.7 percent in December over a year earlier, versus a
preliminary 6.0 percent drop.
The data underscores how domestic demand has yet to pick up
in earnest in South Korea despite gradually improving exports,
and highlights the challenge for policymakers to ensure the
economic recovery takes hold this year.
