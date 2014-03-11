SEOUL, March 11 Key measures of South Korean
retail sales showed declines in February following hefty gains
in January, partly due to holidays but underscoring a fragile
recovery in consumer spending.
Combined sales at department stores run by the country's top
three chain operators fell 1.7 percent in February from a year
earlier, while sales at the top discount store chains slid 23.1
percent, preliminary data from the finance ministry showed on
Tuesday.
It was the second time in three months that sales at the two
major groups of retail outlets fell simultaneously, suggesting
the recovery in private consumption remains hesitant at a time
of renewed global economic uncertainties.
In January, sales at department stores grew a revised 6.8
percent over a year earlier and those at discount stores gained
a revised 18.6 percent.
The top three department store operators are Hyundai
Department Store Co, Lotte Shopping Co
and Shinsegae Co.
The ministry said the soft February sales were attributable
to technicalities, noting that the Lunar New Year's Day fell in
February last year and January this year. The holiday tends to
boost sales of food items, the ministry said.
Recent data had suggested some pickup in domestic demand,
although the central bank's latest consumer sentiment index
edged down in February from January.
The central bank expects economic growth this year to
accelerate to 3.8 percent from an estimated 2.8 percent last
year, citing strengthening private consumption.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry said in Tuesday's report
that sales of locally produced automobiles last month grew 9.6
percent from a year earlier, marking the strongest pickup since
August.
Gasoline sales by volume rose 2.2 percent in February in
annual terms, rebounding from a 2.9 percent drop in January.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris
Gallagher)