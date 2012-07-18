SEOUL, July 19 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores and discount stores shrank in June from a year
earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Thursday,
underscoring weak private consumption as economic growth slows.
Combined sales from department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae fell by 2.0 percent year-on-year, worse
than a 1.2 percent drop initially seen by the finance ministry
earlier this month.
Sales at the country's top discount stores fell 7.2 percent
from a year earlier, the sharpest decline since February 2011
but slightly better than a 7.4 percent drop initially estimated
by the finance ministry.
June was the second month this year during which sales at
both department and discount stores shrank.
For the first six months of the year, sales at the top
department store sales fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier
while sales at discount stores fell 2.5 percent year-on-year.
South Korea's central bank lowered this year's economic
growth and inflation forecasts on Friday as the euro zone's
slump deepened, backing a view it would cut interest rates again
soon after a surprise cut the previous day.
The Bank of Korea now expects South Korea's gross domestic
product to grow a real 3.0 percent this year, down from its
previous forecast in April for 3.5 percent and below the
government's recently revised projection of 3.3 percent.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)