SEOUL, July 19 Sales at South Korea's top department stores and discount stores shrank in June from a year earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Thursday, underscoring weak private consumption as economic growth slows.

Combined sales from department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae fell by 2.0 percent year-on-year, worse than a 1.2 percent drop initially seen by the finance ministry earlier this month.

Sales at the country's top discount stores fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest decline since February 2011 but slightly better than a 7.4 percent drop initially estimated by the finance ministry.

June was the second month this year during which sales at both department and discount stores shrank.

For the first six months of the year, sales at the top department store sales fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier while sales at discount stores fell 2.5 percent year-on-year.

South Korea's central bank lowered this year's economic growth and inflation forecasts on Friday as the euro zone's slump deepened, backing a view it would cut interest rates again soon after a surprise cut the previous day.

The Bank of Korea now expects South Korea's gross domestic product to grow a real 3.0 percent this year, down from its previous forecast in April for 3.5 percent and below the government's recently revised projection of 3.3 percent. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)