* Top department store sales fall 1.3 percent yr/yr in July
* Discount stare sales fall 8.2 pct yr/yr in July
* Last time sales in both fell for two consecutive months
was May 2007
SEOUL, Aug 17 Sales at South Korea's top
department store and discount store chains contracted in July
from a year earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on
Friday, as the euro zone crisis crimps shoppers' spending in the
export-oriented economy.
July marks the first time since May 2007 in which sales at
both department and discount stores fell for two consecutive
months, and the data underscored weak growth momentum for the
South Korean economy entering the third quarter.
Combined sales from department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae fell by 1.3 percent year-on-year, worse
than a 0.9 percent drop initially seen by the finance ministry
earlier this month.
Sales at the country's top discount stores fell 8.2 percent
from a year earlier, the sharpest decline since February 2011
but marginally lower than a 8.3 percent drop initially estimated
by the finance ministry.
Anaemic domestic demand and slumping exports are increasing
pressure on policymakers to take additional measures to support
the economy. Even though the Bank of Korea delivered a surprise
25 basis-point rate cut in July, lawmakers have stepped up their
demands for additional government spending to boost growth.
Finance ministry officials have resisted calls for a
stimulus package, however, arguing that South Korea isn't in a
recession and stressing the need to keep government debt levels
low.
The Bank of Korea currently projects 3.0 percent growth for
2012, slightly lower than the government's projection for 3.3
percent growth. Officials from the central bank and the finance
ministry have acknowledged substantial downside risks to their
respective growth projections, however.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)