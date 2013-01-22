SEOUL Jan 23 Combined sales at South Korea's
top department and discount store chains fell simultaneously in
December for the second time in three months, data released on
Wednesday showed, suggesting weak growth in the fourth quarter.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store Co Ltd, Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
and Shinsegae Co Ltd fell by 0.2 percent
from a year earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a
statement, marking the eighth month of decline this year.
This was worse than a 0.7 percent rise initially estimated
by the finance ministry earlier this month and follows a 9.1
percent rise in November.
The economy ministry said average price of goods sold at
department stores fell in December even as the number of
customers rose, reflecting more frugal spending as economic
conditions deteriorated.
Sales at South Korea's top three discount store chains also
fell by 5.0 percent in December, compared with a 5.9 percent
drop initially estimated. Still, this was a bigger decline than
the 1.7 percent fall in November and marked the third
consecutive month of contraction.
The data, along with a 5.7 percent year-on-year decline in
exports, support expectations for modest growth in the fourth
quarter. The Bank of Korea is due to announce the advance
estimates for fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth on
Thursday.
Median forecast from a Reuters poll of 18 analysts tipped
the Korean economy to have grown by a seasonally adjusted 0.5
percent in the October-December period from the previous
quarter, up modestly from a 0.1 percent rise in the
July-September period.
For all of 2012, department store sales fell by 0.3 percent
while discount store sales fell by 3.3 percent, both the worst
on record.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)