SEOUL Feb 7 Combined sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores in January simultaneously
declined by the sharpest rates on record, preliminary data
showed on Thursday, underscoring weak growth conditions for
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store
, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae
fell by 8.4 percent from a year earlier, the finance
ministry estimated in a monthly report, compared with a 0.2
percent decline in December and marking the biggest decline
going back to 2005.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains last
month also fell by a record 24.3 percent from a year earlier,
according to the estimates, compared with a 5.0 percent decline
in December.
The finance ministry said that domestic consumption remains
weak, creating uncertainties in the economy. Some of the
weakness in department and discount store sales was attributed
to the fact that Lunar New Year holidays are in February this
year.
