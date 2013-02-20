SEOUL Feb 21 Combined sales at South Korea's
top department and discount stores both fell by record rates in
January, revised data showed on Thursday, suggesting that growth
may remain weak for Asia's fourth-largest economy in the current
quarter.
Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store
, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae
fell by 8.2 percent from a year earlier, the
Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement, revised from
a 8.4 percent fall estimated by the finance ministry earlier in
February but still the biggest decline going back to 2005.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains last
month also fell by a record 24.6 percent from a year earlier,
the ministry said, worse than a 24.3 percent drop initially
estimated.
"Discount store and department store sales fell as economic
conditions and the Lunar New Year holiday falling in February
this year led to weak consumption," the Ministry of Knowledge
Economy said.
The data reaffirmed policymakers' expectations that the
economy will remain weak for the time being. The yen's rapid
depreciation is starting to undercut local exporters while
private consumption remains weak, underscoring challenges for
the incoming administration of Park Geun-hye.
Thursday's data showed that the average price of goods
purchased at department and discount stores continued to fall,
suggesting that heavily-leveraged consumers are cutting back on
spending.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)