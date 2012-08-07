SEOUL Aug 7 Sales at top South Korean
department and discount stores both fell for the second
consecutive month in July over a year earlier, the worst showing
in more than five years, preliminary government data showed on
Tuesday.
Sales at department stores run by the country's top three
chain operators fell 0.9 percent in July from a year earlier
following a 2.0 percent decline in June, the Ministry of
Strategy and Finance said in its monthly report.
Discount stores run by top three operators fell 8.3 percent
in July from a year earlier, the sharpest drop since February
2011 and following a 7.2 percent decline in June, it said.
It was the first time since May 2007 that sales at both
department and discount stores declined for two consecutive
months or longer, government data showed.
The ministry also said sales of locally produced automobiles
shrank 4.6 percent in July from a year earlier following a 3.7
percent fall in June.
Gasoline sales in volume terms also fell by 2.9 percent in
July from a year earlier, marking the first decline since
October 2011.
