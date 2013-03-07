SEOUL, March 7 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores in February grew simultaneously
in annual terms for the first time in 11 months, preliminary
data showed on Thursday, rebounding from record declines a month
earlier.
Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store
, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae
last month rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, the
finance ministry estimated in a monthly report. The result
compared with an 8.2 percent year-on-year decline in January,
and marked the first annual rise since November 2012.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains last
month rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier, recovering from a
24.6 percent decline in January and marking the sharpest pace of
growth since January 2011.
February, based on the estimates, marks the first month
since March 2012 in which sales grew at both the top department
and discount store chains. The finance ministry attributed the
pickup to demand stemming from the Lunar New Year holidays.
Sales of locally produced automobiles fell 13.5 percent from
a year earlier, however, marking the biggest decline since
August 2012 due to fewer working days and reduced demand after
the government's tax break for car purchases expired in
December.
Gasoline sales by volume fell 8.9 percent as higher prices
and heavy snow weighed on demand.
The ministry said wages continue to rise in real terms as
inflation has eased, but warned that growth in private
consumption is likely to remain constrained due to households'
debt servicing requirements and falling property prices.
The Ministry of Knowledge Economy will release revised
February department and discount store sales data later this
month.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)